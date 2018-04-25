Former Auburn Police Officer Named as Suspect in East Area Rapist Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A former police officer has been arrested, suspected of being the East Area Rapist.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested at his Citrus Heights home on Canyon Oak Drive late Tuesday night, and was booked into jail on two counts of murder.

Neighbors told FOX40 they saw DeAngelo as a "nice guy" but was occasionally prone to profane outbursts heard throughout the neighborhood.

"Terrifying. It's shocking," one of DeAngelo's neighbors told FOX40. "I can't believe this is happening in my neighborhood, and to hear the history behind this man is just scary."

A myriad of law enforcement agencies, both local and federal, converged on DeAngelo's home in Citrus Heights on Wednesday. Officers and agents were seen removing boxes and boxes of evidence from the home.

Police believe the East Area Rapist, otherwise known as the Golden State Killer or Original Night Stalker, was responsible for 12 homicides, almost 50 rapes and 120 home burglaries that spanned a decade starting in the mid-1970s in Sacramento County.

"It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history," said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Investigators say DeAngelo was identified through DNA.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones also credited the "dogged determination" of the detectives working the case.

DeAngelo was once an officer with the Auburn Police Department until he was fired in 1979 for shoplifting dog repellant and a hammer from a Pay N' Save store in Citrus Heights, according to the Auburn Journal.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff Scott Jones are expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.