Luis Bracamontes Sentenced to Death

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Luis Bracamontes has been sentenced to the death penalty for the 2014 killing of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr.

The Sacramento Bee reports Bracamontes smiled during Wednesday’s sentencing and was eventually tossed out of the courtroom for yelling. He was previously convicted of killing Deputy Oliver and Detective Davis.

The two men’s family members and friends made emotional pleas and statements ahead of the sentencing.

The Bee reports former Placer County Deputy Chuck Bardo called Bracamontes a monster and a coward.

Bracamontes is a Mexican citizen who repeatedly entered the United States illegally.