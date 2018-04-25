Police Investigating Deadly Armed Robbery in Old North Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal armed robbery in Old North Sacramento near 1800 Del Paso Boulevard.

Around 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Winnipeg Street.

A man with a gunshot wound was located at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is stable.

A second man with multiple gunshot wounds was found near Oxford Street and Del Paso Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an armed robbery at a business near 1800 Del Paso Boulevard. They also say, although this is an ongoing investigation, they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The deceased man has not been identified by authorities.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Sac PD at 916-264-5471.