Rosé Options with Nugget Market

Mae is outside with Mike Taylor from Nugget Market discussing the different rosé options champagne lovers can indulge in. The popular drink is not made from a specific grape variety but from a blending of multiple red varieties. In fact, the pink color comes from red grapes that are lightly crushed and the juice soaks with the red skins for a little while -- from a few hours to a few days. The longer the grapes' skins are left sitting in the wine, the darker the pink color of the finished rosé.