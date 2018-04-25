Rosé Options with Nugget Market

Posted 10:35 AM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34AM, April 25, 2018

Mae is outside with Mike Taylor from Nugget Market discussing the different rosé options champagne lovers can indulge in. The popular drink is not made from a specific grape variety but from a blending of multiple red varieties.  In fact, the pink color comes from  red grapes that are lightly crushed and the juice soaks with the red skins for a little while -- from a few hours to a few days.  The longer the grapes' skins are left sitting in the wine, the darker the pink color of the finished rosé.