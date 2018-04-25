Mae is outside with Mike Taylor from Nugget Market discussing the different rosé options champagne lovers can indulge in. The popular drink is not made from a specific grape variety but from a blending of multiple red varieties. In fact, the pink color comes from red grapes that are lightly crushed and the juice soaks with the red skins for a little while -- from a few hours to a few days. The longer the grapes' skins are left sitting in the wine, the darker the pink color of the finished rosé.
Rosé Options with Nugget Market
