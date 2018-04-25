Who Is East Area Rapist Suspect Joseph James DeAngelo?

See the latest developments on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

SACRAMENTO — The East Area Rapist is linked to 12 homicides and dozens of rapes in California.

He terrorized communities across the state for years and late Tuesday night, after decades, investigators made an arrest.

Authorities say DNA evidence linked 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo to the crimes of the East Area Rapist, who was also known as the Golden State Killer, the Original Night Stalker and the Visalia Ransacker.

Who Is Joseph James DeAngelo?

Joseph James DeAngelo seemed like the average neighbor. Those who lived on his street described him as a nice guy who was helpful and often working in his front yard. But he was occasionally prone to outbursts. Neighbors tell FOX40 they could sometimes hear him yelling profanity from down the street.

DeAngelo was born in November 1945. He attended Folsom High School from 1961 to 1963 before getting his GED in 1964. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War later that year, and graduated from Sacramento State with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1970.

He married Sharon Huddle in Placer County on November 10, 1973. DeAngelo also worked as a police officer in the small Central Valley of Exeter from 1973 to 1976.

In 1976, DeAngelo returned to Placer County as an officer with the Auburn Police Department.

DeAngelo was arrested for shoplifting a can of dog repellent and a hammer from a Sacramento-area shop in the summer of 1979. He was fired from the Auburn Police Department a few months later.

He divorced in 1991.

Years later, investigators used DNA evidence to link DeAngelo to the crimes of the East Area Rapist.

Years of Crime

When DeAngelo worked as a cop in Exeter, nearly 100 homes in nearby Visalia were broken into. A journalism professor at the College of the Sequoias was fatally shot during a burglary at his home in September of 1975.

Between June 1976 and January 1978, when DeAngelo worked in Auburn, at least 28 rapes in the Sacramento area were linked to the East Area Rapist. On Feb. 2, 1978, Brian and Katie Maggiore were murdered in Rancho Cordova. Eighteen more women were raped between March 1978 and October 1979 in Northern California.

In December, after DeAngelo was convicted of shoplifting and fired from the Auburn Police Department, 10 people were murdered and four more women were raped in various Southern California communities including Santa Barbara, Ventura County and Irvine.

DeAngelo’s Arrest

Late Tuesday night, Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested at his home along Canyon Oak Drive in Citrus Heights.

His neighbors were shocked and, according to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, so was DeAngelo.

DeAngelo was booked into Sacramento County Jail for the Maggiore murders.