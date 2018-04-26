Adopt a Pet: Teri

Teri is one handsome guy! This fella loves hitting the town with his friends and has been the star of many of our community events including a recent River Cats game.

The only thing Teri loves more than enjoying life in the sun is enjoying life with a lady by his side. He really is a ladies man, and if you lock eyes with this guy you will see he is an old soul. Teri doesn't stop at being a ladies lover, he is also a lover of all things "bro." Wanna play fetch? So does Teri. Wanna hike? Teri is game! Already have dogs at home? Teri has lived with dogs in the past! Cats? He has lived with them too!