Black Oak Casino Resort will open its new poker room April 30. Players will enjoy six tables dealing Limit Texas Hold’em, No-Limit Texas Hold’em, Limit Omaha Hi, Limit Omaha Hi-Lo and Pot Limit Omaha. The new room will offer a full schedule of promotions and tournaments as well as complimentary snacks and drink service, seven-days-a-week.Black Oak Casino Resort19400 Tuolumne Road North(877) 747-8777Facebook: Black Oak Casino