Family, Coworkers in Shock following Joseph DeAngelo’s Arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Disbelief. In a word, that’s the reaction from the family of Joseph DeAngelo to his arrest.

His sister, Becky Thomson of Exeter, told FOX40 over the phone, "I can’t get my head around it."

DeAngelo was a police officer in Exeter from 1973 to 1976. Meanwhile, police in neighboring Visalia were searching for the Visalia Ransacker, thought to be responsible for dozens of burglaries and the murder of a College of the Sequoias professor.

Prosecutors say DeAngelo’s alleged crime spree later only intensified in Sacramento while he worked as a police officer with the Auburn Police Department.

It would be locally that DeAngelo spent most of his working life. For 27 years he was a mechanic for Save Mart grocery stores at their Roseville Distribution Center. People who worked alongside him shared his family’s reaction to his arrest.

Save Mart says it is cooperating with the investigation of DeAngelo. In a statement, company spokesperson Victoria Castro said, "None of his actions in the workplace would have [led] us to suspect any connection to crimes being attributed to him."

DeAngelo retired from Save Mart in 2017.