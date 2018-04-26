Raiders Draft Roseville-Native Kolton Miller

Roseville-native Kolton Miller will continue his football career without having to leave California.

The Oakland Raiders selected Miller with their 15th overall pick after trading down in the draft from the 10th overall pick. The Raiders then traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh to acquire wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Fresh off the podium, Kolton Miller has a message for #RaiderNation. pic.twitter.com/okJG0OAN4V — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 27, 2018

Just by pure size standards, you wouldn’t think Miller would be hard to spot.

But from NFL standards a solid, left tackle is not only hard to find it’s like winning the jackpot if you can land a good one on draft day. Miller appears to have everything and more when it comes to offensive line play and the entire NFL seems to have caught notice.

“Highly coveted, you know these guys are hard to find. Guys that have that sure size and have the ability to move their feet backwards at a high rate,” said coach Jon Osterhout.

“This draft process, you really don’t know where you’ll end up because you really don’t have all the information,” Miller said days before the draft. “So a team that you haven’t talked to, or visited, could swoop you up. So, yeah, it’s a pretty crazy time.”

At 6 foot 8 and 310 pounds, Miller certainly has all the size you’d need to be an NFL offensive lineman but it wasn’t until he came to the Linemen Win Games camp at American River College that things really started to take off for Miller.

“You know, it’s different than you’re high school program,” Miller said.

Miller was already a standout at Roseville High School when he started attending the camp in 2012. His intense work ethic and coach Osterhout’s program got him ready for what was about to come next.

“Yeah, I would say it accelerated me into college and now leading up to the NFL,” Miller said. “I kind of took that mindset of trying to get one percent better every day and, yeah, I think it helped a lot.”

“It was a matter of just getting him cleaned up and dialed in. You could see his ability to bend and sync and the long levers, and then the want to and desire,” Osterhout said. “I mean, he’s extremely inquisitive, a tremendous work ethic. He’s got all the intangibles that you’d look for in a great player, outside of the sheer size.”

When Miller declared for the draft after his junior season at the University of California, Los Angeles he wasn’t as sought after as he is now. He trained in Arizona starting in January and then really exploded onto the scene with his performance at the NFL combine in March.

“I think I definitely helped my draft stock. I mean, setting a broad-jump record at 10-1 and having a 1.67 10-yard split on the 40, I think that really separated me athletically from the other talent,” Miller said.

Peaking at the right time is never a bad thing and many are saying Miller is the best offensive lineman in the entire draft.

“This kid has all the tools and some,” Osterhout said. “Whoever gets him, whether he goes in the top 15 in the first round somewhere, I think they got a steal and it’s a kid who’s going to be reckoned with for a long time in the National Football League.”

“Whether I end up first round or second round I’m going to have a great support system around me. So, yeah, I’m just super stoked wherever I go,” Miller said.

Kolton will have his parents and brother with him in Dallas along with coach Osterhout and his Roseville High football coach. His agent is former 49er and Raider lineman Jeremy Newberry.