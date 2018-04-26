Sacramento Police: Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested for Jogger’s Death

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department reports an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger on West El Camino Avenue.

Officials could only say a man was arrested and the pickup truck he was driving at the time of the crash was found.

**UPDATE**ARREST**A male adult has been arrested for this crime and the vehicle has been located. Thank you to our community for the helpful tips and thanks also to our diligent investigators. #sacpd https://t.co/QKtXEBruPb — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 27, 2018

The woman died after she was hit crossing the road at West El Camino Avenue and Grasslands Drive. Neighbors in the area told FOX40 the intersection was known to be dangerous for pedestrians.

