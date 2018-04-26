Salvation Army Program Offers Skilled Labor Classes for Job Placement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- About 10 students are learning basic electrical skills -- for free.

It's a new program offered by the Salvation Army in Sacramento.

"I've never done electrical. It's actually something that I've always wanted to do and now I have the opportunity to do it," student Matt Sasinski said.

The goal of the program is to give people the tools to start a new career.

The learning doesn't stop with electrical skills. After this portion of the program, the students will go through several workshops to help them get jobs.

"They have the rest of the weeks to do the dress for success, resume writing, job skill interviews and then finally graduation and into a job fair," Salvation Army spokesman Syd Fong said.

This is only the second class in the new program, but organizers say it's already a success.

Nine of the 10 students in the last session found jobs right after graduation.

"It shows that there is a true demand for skilled labor," Fong said. "A lot of these students if they graduate and really put the time into it, they can find some type of job."

Instructor Chris Leone says the most rewarding part of the program is seeing how it transforms her students' lives.

"They come in. They're given a second chance and they really go for that second chance," Leone said. "Because now they have confidence in themselves. They have a trade, they have a skill, they're making good money and they can begin to dream about having a future."