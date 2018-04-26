Save Youth Football Act Pulled by Sacramento Assemblyman

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, has pulled Assembly Bill 2108.

If passed the bill would have made California children under the age of 12 ineligible to play tackle football.

The California Save Youth Football Coalition made the announcement Thursday, stating Assemblyman Jim Cooper notified them of the decision to pull the Save Youth Football Act.

Sponsors of the bill, including McCarty and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, cited studies pointing to tackle football’s neurological impacts on younger children between the ages of 7 and 12. The age group is at a significantly greater risk for neurological impairments later in life because of the repeated blows to the head during the sport, according to the studies.

Tackle football advocates took to the Capitol steps Sunday to rally against the bill.

“We are optimistic that if this or similar legislation is presented in the future, we will once again, mobilize, vocalize, and work alongside with all of you to ensure the future of the sport of youth tackle football and all those it serves,” the California Save Youth Football Coalition said in a statement Thursday.