DA: DNA from Genealogy Sites Led to Break in East Area Rapist Case

SACRAMENTO — The man suspected of being the East Area Rapist was arrested after investigators compared DNA collected from crime scenes to genetic information on genealogy websites, according to a spokeswoman with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The DNA matched a relative of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, investigators said. From there investigators zeroed in on DeAngelo, who lived on a quiet street in Citrus Heights.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Wednesday that detectives were ultimately able to match the DNA with a sample he “discarded,” but Jones would not go into detail about what that sample was.

DeAngelo is expected to appear in court on Friday.

This is a developing story.