East Area Rapist: Origins of the Case with Carol Daly

One unthinkable crime spree dominated headlines, and haunted the greater Sacramento community for years in the 1970s and 80s.

A multitude of people worked on the East Area Rapist case for decades, one of them is former Sacramento County Under-Sheriff Carol Daly.

Daly said just days before finding out about the arrest of suspected East Area Rapist 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, she had expressed to a colleague that she belied had he not been caught by January 2019 -- he would never be found.

She stopped by FOX40 to discuss how she felt when she learned of the arrest.