East Area Rapist Suspect Appears in Court in Wheelchair, Arraigned on Murder Charges

SACRAMENTO -- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer did not enter a plea during his first court appearance.

Joseph James DeAngelo was arraigned Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court on two counts of murder.

He was handcuffed in a wheelchair and five police officers surrounded him as he listened to the judge with his eyes barely open.

A court official read the details of the charges that DeAngelo is facing and a judge asked if he had a lawyer.

In a frail voice, DeAngelo responded, "I have a lawyer." An attorney from the public defender's office was with him in court.

DeAngelo appeared in a wheelchair and was wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He has been denied bail.

DeAngelo's next door neighbor in Citrus Heights said he seemed very fit for his age, and often spoke in a loud voice. His public defender would not comment on his physical health.