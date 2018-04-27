In Your Neighborhood: Turlock

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Olivia is hanging out in Turlock getting the scoop on the best locations, events and programs.

La Mo Cafe -- A family owned Latin bistro and coffee shop in Downtown Turlock

CSU Stanislaus -- The annual Stan State Under the Stars production is in rehearsals for this year’s production of Moliere’s Tartuffe, which from May 1-6 will take patrons back to the 17th century in full costume and elaborate set for this classic comedy. As always, the performances will be presented free of charge at the Stan State Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the play starting each night at dusk.

https://www.csustan.edu/theatre/stan-state-theatre-under-stars

CSU Stanislaus -- The accelerated bachelor’s nursing program was ranked No. 1 in California and No. 2 in the Western Region by the ranking site TopRNtoBSN.com. In addition, the school has a Nursing Simulation program that is led by James Bowles who is one of only 15 Certified Healthcare Simulation Operations Specialists in the state.

Turlock High School -- Culinary Program