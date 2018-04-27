Join us for the 2018 NAMI Walks!

Mental Illness… It affects so many – probably even someone you know.

Stand up for them! Show them you care! Join Ali Wolf and FOX40 for the walk to end the stigma against mental illness Saturday, May 5th at William Land Park.

Take part in the 2018 NAMI Walks, the largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country! Put a team together, get some donations and join the movement that helps families right here in our area.

Ready to get started? Click HERE to register today!

Want to get even more involved? Click HERE to be a volunteer!