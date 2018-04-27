Memorial Service Held For 27 Year Veteran Firefighter, Trent Lindholdt

ROSEVILLE – Memorial services were held on Friday for 47-year-old Auburn firefighter Trent Lindholdt who died on April, 10 after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Auburn fire officials say his death was in the line of duty given his years of being exposed to smoke and cancer-causing chemicals.

Numerous fire departments from the region were represented at the memorial service where uniformed firefighters formed a traditional “line of blue” while the casket was brought into the church.

His family was presented with a medal for his sacrifice.

Lindholdt was praised for his devotion to the fire service who played a major fundraising role for the Firefighters Burn Institute. He was also lauded for his devotion to his family and community.

A long procession of fire units traveled from the Bayside Church in Roseville to Auburn in his honor.