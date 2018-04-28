District Attorney Candidate Responds to Emotional Outburst from Stephon Clark’s Cousin at Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fiery exchanges lit up a candidate forum in Sacramento Friday night, but the barbs weren't being thrown between those vying for the same office.

"Are you gonna convict the police officers that are guilty of killing Stephon Clark... yes or f---ing no?," Alexander Clark asked,

It started with a low rumble.

"Nobody [has] been convicted. How the hell is that possible? And you sit here with your lullabies and your alibis of bull----," Alexander Clark said.

Then it ratcheted up to a roar aimed at District Attorney hopeful Noah Philips.

"Y'all shouldn't even vote for the ----sucker, this mother------," Alexander Clark said.

Someone in the audience then asked, "What? 'Cause Anne Marie Schubert would be so much better?"

The crowd who gathered at the McGeorge Law School to hear from Sacramento county's candidates for district attorney and sheriff heard unexpectedly from a cousin of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed in his grandmother's back yard by Sacramento police in March.

His cousin, Alexander Clark, brought much of the frustration that's filled the streets since the shooting, to the forum - hijacking the discussion for about 10 minutes.

The current District Attorney, Schubert, who hasn't opted to indict officers in past police killings wasn't there.

Alexander Clark said neither Phillips nor Schubert deserved to be elected and railed at moderators and fellow members of the audience who tried to interject.

"Y'all sit here and trust these people. Y'all come in here and rob these people of their dignity and talk about what you can do for these people. [You're] a f---ing liar," Alexander Clark exclaimed.

Phillips was sympathetic.

"Regardless of how that message was delivered, a lot of people have that opinion. He said a lot of things in there that were true," Phillips said.

He added that as district attorney he would have no problem holding law enforcement accountable when the facts and circumstances of a case led to that conclusion.

"Part of my platform is re-opening the Joseph Mann shooting based on new information that came to light in December. I can tell you we need to transform law enforcement in ways of transparency and accountability. That's part of my platform and I hope to put that to work for you," Phillips said.

All voters will have their say in June.