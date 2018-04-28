Elk Grove Police Investigating Officer-Involved-Shooting at Extended Stay Hotel

ELK GROVE — Authorities in Elk Grove are investigating an incident that led to a person being shot by police officers.

Around 2 a.m. Elk Grove Police officers responded to an Extended Stay America hotel near 2200 Longport Court for reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they located an armed person in a room.

The subject shot themselves which was followed by some sort of confrontation with the officer.

The officer then shot the subject.

The Elk Grove Police Department acknowledges a person was shot by an officer but at this time it is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The Elk Grove Police Department says the armed suspect the officer encountered was pronounced dead.

Stay with FOX40 for updates o this developing story.

EGPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Longport Ct. Additional information will be released as we get it. pic.twitter.com/8wWbG1ErmN — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 28, 2018