Modesto Man Found Shot in Modesto Intersection

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound at the Dallas Street and Glenn Avenue intersection.

The 33-year-old man was found around 10 a.m. and transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say the shooting actually happened in the area of Imperial Avenue and Seattle Street and it is unknown how the victim ended up at the second location.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 209-521-4636.