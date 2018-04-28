President of Ghana Keynote Speaker at Sacramento State for Annual Africa Peace Awards Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – California State University Sacramento hosted the President of Ghana Saturday night for the 27th annual Africa Peace Awards dinner.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was the keynote speaker at the event that honored individuals and groups that promote peace and conflict resolution throughout Africa.

The event was put on by the university’s Center for African Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Akufo-Addo spoke to hundreds in the Union Ball Room on campus and while some were honored with awards, students also received scholarships.

Getting Akufo-Addo to come to Sacramento was a big deal for the university.

“Travelling all the way from Accra Ghana to Sacramento is quite remarkable,” said Ernest Uwazie, the director of the Center for African Peace and Conflict Resolution. “It’s definitely the recognition of the value of our work in Ghana and Africa as well as a show of support for the important work of the center,” he said.

Akufo-Addo spoke about the importance of not only his country but also his continent on the global stage.

Akufo-Addo is a former human rights lawyer and was elected to office in January of 2017.