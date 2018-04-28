Suspect Shoots Himself Before Threatening Officers in an Elk Grove Hotel, Police Say

ELK GROVE – There was an officer-involved-shooting early Saturday after a suspect, who had already shot himself in an Elk Grove hotel, threatened police officers with a gun.

People staying at the Extended Stay America hotel near Interstate-5 and Laguna Boulevard got a rude wake-up call around 2 a.m. after police responded to someone being shot.

A hotel guest, who preferred not to give his name, was shocked to see well-armed police asking if he was okay early this morning.

The hotel guest heard a loud banging on his door and didn’t know, “if it was SWAT or whoever but they had automatic weapons then they continued down the hall checking everyone’s door.”

Guests say the armed man was on the third floor.

“When [officers] arrived, they found the suspect in the hallway with a firearm,” said Jason Jimenez of the Elk Grove Police Department.

Jimenez stated that, “during the conversation with officers, the subject then proceeded to shoot himself.”

Police gave FOX40 few details on what happened next. At some point, the wounded man threatened the officers with his gun. That is when those officers fired at him, ultimately killing him.

Investigators were still at the scene 12 hours afterward to find out, “why he was here, [if] he had a room here and what led up to this, this morning,” according to Jimenez.

Hotel guest were told to shelter in place but were eventually allowed to leave.

A guest that has stayed at the hotel multiple times said it is “always quiet.”

No officers were injured during the incident.