10 Injured, Including 5 Children, after Car Overturns on Highway 99

SUTTER COUNTY — Ten people, including five children, were hospitalized after their car overturned Saturday on Highway 99 in Sutter County.

The CHP reports Ariana Jimenez was driving an eight-passenger Chevy Suburban with nine other people in her car on northbound Highway 99 around 7:30 p.m.

Just north of Striplin Road, one of the car’s rear tire treads came off. Jimenez took her foot off the gas peddle and tried to move the car to the shoulder but lost control. She steered the car sharply to the left and it overturned.

One of her passengers, 19-year-old David Loza, was seated with a 1-year-old girl in his lap. Neither was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the car as it flipped over.

Authorities closed the highway in both directions for 20 minutes as a helicopter landed to take Loza to a hospital after he lost consciousness. He also suffered neck and back fractures.

The 1-year-old sustained lacerations to her face and head and was hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center. The four other children, ages 5 to 12, were hospitalized after they complained of back pain. According to the CHP, they were not in safety seats.

Jimenez was pinned in her seat following the crash. Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free her before she was hospitalized at Mercy San Juan for a possible neck and back injury, according to the CHP.

Two additional adults in the car were hospitalized with cuts and scrapes and a third complained of knee pain.

Several local agencies and an off-duty physician assistant responded to the scene and closed the northbound lanes for an hour as an incident command center was set up by the Sutter County Fire Department.