SONORA — Three people were displaced by a fire at a Sonora home Sunday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports the residents escaped “with only the clothes they were wearing” as the fire tore through the home on Pine Road, a residential area of East Sonora.

The road was closed after the blaze, which was reported just after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies have not reported the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.