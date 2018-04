(WDAF) — A recent hashtag on social media had some of the biggest stars in the entertainment biz poking a little fun at themselves by sharing their headshots from back when they were just starting out.

#OldHeadshotDay became trending over the weekend, and celebs like Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill, Reba McEntire, Viola Davis, and so many more were sharing their old photos on Twitter and Instagram. Scroll down to see some of the throwback photos.

I don’t remember ever being this happy in my 20s… #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/XKpx1zIx3A — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2018

I was feeling myself during this shoot. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/DjXBxN1GJA — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 28, 2018

Highlights and hair gel – still waiting to hear back from that boy band I auditioned for #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/ecDqtnD3e7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 28, 2018

Thank you to the person who made sure that one strand of hair was perfectly out of place. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/Vigeb2Dlx1 — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) April 29, 2018

Ok last ones!! Actually I have more but it’s just ridiculous at this point lol!! So many mistakes lol!! #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/fOFUdlGUym — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 29, 2018

#oldheadshotday 1989. I was going for Jaclyn Smith. But you know, with no makeup or money. pic.twitter.com/D4KRS0YYlX — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 28, 2018

Happy #oldheadshotday

I was an imp even back then ! pic.twitter.com/zcbtdyXhtf — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 28, 2018

I triple dog dare you to find a more 90's collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018

#oldheadshotday This was a high risk shoot. I almost set my unibrow on fire. pic.twitter.com/ilNFNtBIPM — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 28, 2018