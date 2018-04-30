Army Veteran Missing in Nevada County for Two Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- Frustration is growing after an intensive search failed to find a Lake of the Pine man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Stan Norman, 70, is an Army veteran who was staying with a friend in Grass Valley on April 15. He was supposed to have Sunday brunch with some of his veteran friends the next day but never showed up.

Since then, friends, family and search and rescue volunteers in Nevada County have been looking for him.

Nevada County Sheriff's detectives traced his cell phone use near Highway 174 headed toward Colfax before the signal stopped. People looking for Norman have been placing posters along the way.

"A lot of people have been out volunteering to work and having search parties and haven’t had any success yet," Norman's brother Rodney said. "It's just kind of a surprise not to be able to find him by now."

Not only has the CHP helicopter been searching, the family hired their own helicopter to search the area. Specifically, they were looking for Norman’s silver Hummer H2, with a disabled license plate and veterans stickers on the back window.

Norman also had his service dog with him -- a brown poodle named Cocoa. His brothers say he was his usual, outgoing self at the time of his disappearance.

"He just had his birthday two weeks before that, we talked to him and he was doing fine. He was enjoying life," his brother Terry said.

Norman is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

If anyone has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department wants you to call their major crimes unit.