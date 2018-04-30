California State Prison Inmate’s Death Ruled Homicide

FOLSOM — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office and the California State Prison, Sacramento have launched a homicide investigation after an inmate died Sunday.

Staff found 30-year-old Anthony Junkin unconscious in his cell around 11 p.m. Around 20 minutes later Folsom Fire crews pronounced him dead at the prison’s triage and treatment center.

Junkin’s cellmate, 55-year-old Wayne Caskey, has been named the suspect in his death. The incidents leading up to the homicide have not been reported.

Starting in July 2009, Caskey faced five decades to life in prison for first-degree murder. While in prison he was also convicted of assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon and received an additional four-year sentence.