CHP Officer, 3 Others Injured in High Speed Crash on I-80

FAIRFIELD — A CHP officer’s patrol car was hit by another vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield Monday.

The officer was pulled over on the shoulder near the Red Top Road exit when a Mitsubishi Mirage slammed into the back of the patrol car, according to CHP Solano. The Fairfield Fire Department defined the crash as a “high speed” accident.

Images posted by the fire department show the front passenger side of the Mitsubishi pried open with the Jaws of Life.

Two passengers and the driver of the Mitsubishi were hospitalized with moderate to major injuries. The CHP reports the officer was hospitalized with moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up to Highway 37 following the crash.

