Citrus Heights Couple Awakens to Massive Tree Branch Falling Through Roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A couple in Citrus Heights had a terrifying wake-up call over the weekend when a tree branch came crashing through their roof and into their bedroom.

"That's my bedroom and it goes all the way in there in the closet and up and around the house," Gilbert said, showing FOX40 where the massive tree branch fell through their roof.

Both were fast asleep when around 3 Saturday morning they woke up to the sound of cracking.

"And then it just came down and 'crash, crash'," Gilbert said.

"It was like 'bang' and about two minutes later everything just kind of crushed in on us, and I was like, 'Whoa!'" Bowser said.

The noise was so loud at first Gilbert thought something else had hit the trailer.

"I thought it was a car. I did," she said.

Miraculously, both Bowser and Gilbert were untouched. Bowser was quick to check on his mother in the next room, who was scared but OK.

But the family's trailer and vehicles parked in the carport were not so lucky. Now they're living in a house without gas or electricity while crews remove the branch.

What's strange is the night it happened they say there was no wind or rain.

"So it looks like it might be a rotten tree, I don't know," Gilbert said.

A fact Gilbert says should cause others to check the trees around their home.

"The lesson we learned? I don't know, don't live in a mobile home with a big tree over it. That's my lesson," Gilbert said laughing.

They're still waiting to see what their insurance says about fixing the trailer.