First Phase to Improve I-80, Highway 65 Interchange Begins

PLACER COUNTY — A long-awaited upgrade to the Interstate 80-Highway 65 interchange begins Monday.

Local, state and federal transportation agencies raised $50 million to get started on the first phase of the project, to add a third lane on northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard, and make improvements to Galleria Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road.

The I-80-Highway 65 interchange has long been a choke point for drivers in Placer County and those coming to shop at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville.

The artery was built in the mid 80’s, when Placer County’s population was only 136,000. It has since tripled, with more people, cars and congestion.

Expanding to three lanes for the rest of the interchange will come, once the agencies come up with the remaining $400 million to complete the project.

The first phase is expected to wrap up in December.

