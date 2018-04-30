Former Natomas Teacher Sentenced in Child Porn Case

SACRAMENTO — A former Natomas-area teacher will serve 30 days in jail and three years probation, and register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to possessing child pornography, using a concealed camera to take photos of minors for sexual purposes and trying the same thing with adults.

Scott Macmillan was a teacher at Heron School until December of 2016, when accusations against him were brought to the Natomas Unified School District during the winter break.

Heron is a K-8 school.

According to the district attorney’s office, students saw and recorded Macmillan using his phone to record a 12-year-old student under his desk. Investigators found several images like that on Macmillan’s phone, according to prosecutors.