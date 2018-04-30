‘I’m Gonna Kill You:’ Woman Believes East Area Rapist Left Her Terrifying Voicemail

SACRAMENTO — Dozens of calls have been coming into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department ever since last week’s arrest of East Area Rapist suspect Joseph DeAngelo.

“We have received numerous calls recently,” said Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department.

Many women now believe they had near misses with the infamous rapist and killer who evaded capture for 40 years.

“That’s something we have to vet out,” Hampton told FOX40. “We have to investigate and we will.”

“I think there’s going to be a lot more victims,” said Mary Beardsley.

Beardsley is one of those women. In the summer of 1986, when she was a carefree college student in Chico, she says a stranger left a death threat on her answering machine.

“He said, ‘Mary,’ and he just kind of dragged it out,” she recalled. “He said, ‘I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna kill you.'”

He continued taunting her in that whisper.

“Breathing heavy and he said, ‘I’m going to spread your blood all over my body,'” Beardsley said.

Beardsley said she reported it to the Chico Police Department and gave them the cassette recording but never heard anything back.

Then, 30 years later, she heard a strikingly similar audio recording, one the FBI says the East Area Rapist left one of his victims. In it he says, "I'm gonna kill you."

That’s when Beardsley realized the East Area Rapist might have been stalking her all those years ago. She believes he may have targeted her while posing as a painter at her rental home.

"But he hasn’t painted anything and our landlord said, 'I never hired a painter,'" Beardsley recalled.

She says he was a white man with long brown hair who toyed around in the yard for a few days. She says he then left abruptly after authorities knocked on her door and questioned him about the van he was driving.

"The landlord said, 'Somebody was raped here last year in this bedroom and he came in through the alley,'" Beardsley said.

Unfortunately, the Chico Police Department’s computer records only go back to the 1990s. They have no record of the alleged rape or the recording.

A Chico police sergeant did tell FOX40 that after DeAngelo was arrested several retired detectives called and brought their attention to three cold cases in Chico that sounded similar to the East Area Rapist cases. The Chico Police Department also says about a year ago the Sacramento County District Attorney's office called and said they likely had one Chico case connected to the East Area Rapist.

"Trying to address every possible incident the best we can," Hampton said.

Investigators are trying to pin down the serial killer’s full path across the golden state. Beardsley is trying to pin down whether or not she was on it. She happens to be a speech pathologist.

"The same, 'I’m gonna kill you.' The same cadence of speech," she said.