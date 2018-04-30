Man Drives Car into American River, Injures Woman in Road Rage Incident

POLLOCK PINES — A man was arrested Monday after he injured a woman and drove his car into the American River during a road rage incident.

Around 6:30 p.m. a man tried to run a woman in a Ford van off Highway 50 at the Randall Tract Bridge.

The man’s GMC Denali, which was towing a trailer, ended up in the American River, according to CHP Placerville.

The woman sustained major injuries. Her two dogs in the van at the time of the crash were uninjured.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.