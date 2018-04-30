Modesto Family Desperate to Find Missing Pregnant Bulldog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto family is searching for a bulldog they say was stolen from their front yard.

Andrea Vasquez's 2-year-old bulldog Baby has been missing a little over a week. As much as Vasquez wants Baby back, she says it's more important Baby gets the medical attention she needs during her pregnancy.

She disappeared from their fenced front yard, while brother Biggie was left behind.

"They are inseparable. So one goes to one corner, the other goes to the other corner," Vasquez said. "If she got out anyway, he would have been right there with her and I walked the fence at least eight, nine times to make sure, 'Did they get out? Are there any holes?' There was nothing. Somebody went in."

Vasquez says there was a concern because the dogs weren't microchipped, but figured the dogs would be fine for one night because their street doesn't get much traffic.

Posting signs has become a daily task, especially given that Baby is pregnant and will require a cesarean section to give birth.

"It’s been devastating for my kids. They’ve actually been helping me post the posters. I pick them up from school and they are constantly saying, 'Mom, let’s put up more posters, we want her back,'" Vasquez told FOX40. "My daughter is crying, my son keeps asking when she is coming home. I just don’t want them to leave her laying there trying to birth her own puppies, dying."

Vasquez is offering a cash reward for anyone that helps them get Baby back. With up to six puppies possibly on the way in the next month, they plan to continue searching every day until they get their bulldog back -- no questions asked.