Study: Comic Books Spur Interest in Reading, Inspire Confidence

Although comic books have been in print for decades, critics often say they are a second-rate, simplified version of reading.

But a study done at the University of Illinois shows comics may be just as sophisticated and nuanced as other forms of literature. There are even advantages, especially for young people, to reading graphic novels:

Now that movies featuring comic book characters dominate the box office, graphic novels may inspire reluctant readers to be excited about reading. Creating Confidence: Instead of readers possibly being overwhelmed by a page of text, the combination of dialogue, art and emotional cues can help young readers understand what is happening in the story. This gives kids the confidence to read more.

Comic books open up a world to kids where anything can happen. Large Selection: Comics don’t just tell genre stories anymore. Whether the reader wants something happy, sad, fantastic or grounded in reality, there is surely something for readers of all ages and tastes.

Unsure where to start? The annual Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday. Visit your local comic retailer to see what’s out there.