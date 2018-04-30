‘Tis the Season for Swim Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Rachel Young's 4-year-old, Kenny, has been taking swim lessons since he was 2.

"I remember when I was little falling in the water and not knowing what to do," Young said. "So I was like I don`t ever want that for my kids."

Which is right in line with the recommendations of the staff at California Family Fitness, who encourage people to do their research before choosing a swim instructor.

"They should ask whether the trainers, the instructors are water safety instructor certified and aquatics swim instructor certified," said Cal Fit instructor Karla Anderson.

Along with learning to swim, Cal Fit says kids should wear life jackets and parents should make sure they are U.S. Coast Guard approved and well fitted.

Every day about 10 Americans drown, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One in five of them are under age 14.

Young, whose family recently put in a pool, says balancing fun and safety means not just about being prepared but paying attention.

"Awareness yes, 100 percent because you can turn your back for a second and anything can happen," Young said.