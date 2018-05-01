71-Year-Old Arrested, Accused of Killing Ex-Wife in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY — Investigators arrested a 71-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his estranged wife back in February.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office named Michael Sturgell as the suspect in Pamela Tobiassen DeGrio’s death. DeGrio was shot multiple times and found in her North Bloomfield Road home on Feb. 6.

The two divorced 40 years ago and had one child together, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf.

Friends and family who spoke to FOX40 said they were shocked and confused when DeGrio was killed.

“She was the consummate cowgirl. You know, she was out here on her lovely little horses doing her barrel racing and Gym Con events,” said friend Mathra Kubitchek.

Sturgell had been in custody at the Nevada County Jail since April 4 on unrelated charges related to stealing numerous firearms. After DeGrio was killed, the 71-year-old fenced the firearms. Later it was found that one of the firearms included a gun stolen from DeGrio’s home at the time of her murder.

According to Bringolf a rifle and two shotguns taken in the burglary are still missing.