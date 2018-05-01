Fear Echoes Through May Day Rallies as Demonstrators Call for Immigration Reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- They say they're fed up of living in fear and they're taking a stance against racism.

Around two dozen demonstrators hosted a march in downtown Stockton on May Day.

Their signs said "Enough is enough" and "Stockton is a city of immigrants," messages of immigration reform in what organizers say is a time of fear for the migrant community.

Organizers told FOX40 families were being ripped apart and are afraid of being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They say recent ICE operations have been a detriment to families.

They used the peaceful demonstration to speak out against racial hatred.

"We do this in a very critical moment for our community when there is a lot of fear in the community and the families," said community organizer Luis Magaña.

"Enough is enough, children cannot be without their parents and that's our message in this march," said Cristina Gonzalez from Stockton.

The event is held annually but this year organizers say families are especially scared due to recent ICE detainments.