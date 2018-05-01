Meet Waffles: Great Dane, Great Motorcycle Copilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Meet Waffles.

The 1-year-old Great Dane is ready to roll, and her favorite way of getting around is right by owner Ryan Bauman's motorcycle.

"This is just kind of our transportation around town and to go do stuff and she seems to like it," Bauman said.

Bauman says Waffles, who he recently adopted, loved riding around in his truck.

"Thought it would be pretty fun for her so because she likes to have her head out the window and stuff like that," he told FOX40.

After seeing other people ride side-by-side with their pets, Bauman began to train Waffles. Neighboring business owners began to take notice.

"It's one of those things you don't see every day," Direct Apparel Source owner Troy Lakey said. "For him to go around town in Modesto and everybody honking and waving, Waffles is going to be a big hit."

Even complete strangers pull over to meet Waffles, which she doesn't seem to mind. Bauman says Waffles is a ham -- she loves people, dogs and, of course, riding shotgun.

Waffles is even growing a following on social media. You can find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.