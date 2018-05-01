Naked Woman Arrested Near Arden Fair Mall after Hourlong Search

SACRAMENTO — A naked woman was arrested near Arden Fair Mall Tuesday morning after an hour-long search.

Authorities say the search began after an attempted traffic stop of a vehicle connected to an assault on an officer in the Bay Area.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was detained.

The second occupant fled the scene. She was eventually found, without clothes, in a parking lot across the street from the mall.

She was hiding underneath an Escalade pick up truck.

Witnesses say the search lasted about an hour.

Office buildings in the area have been placed on lock down.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.