Mae is in the studio with Dr. Jyl to discuss National Specially-Abled Pets Day. May 3 is set aside to educate the public about caring for disabled pets. National Specially-Abled Pets Day features disabled animals looking for a home. It also encourages animal lovers to consider choosing a disabled pet when they are looking at adopting a new pet family member.
National Specially-Abled Pets Day
