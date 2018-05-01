National Specially-Abled Pets Day

Mae is in the studio with Dr. Jyl to discuss National Specially-Abled Pets Day. May 3 is set aside to educate the public about caring for disabled pets. National Specially-Abled Pets Day features disabled animals looking for a home.  It also encourages animal lovers to consider choosing a disabled pet when they are looking at adopting a new pet family member.