Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner and Simone is getting prepared in the kitchen with Mesa Mercado as chef Mario Fabila makes pescado veracruz and owner Ernesto Delgado talks cocktails.
Pescado Veracruz with Mesa Mercado
-
Woman Found Dead after Fire Tears Through North Highlands Trailer
-
Child Sex Offender Serving 300 Years is Set Free
-
Trump Administration Seeks to Close Immigration ‘Loopholes’
-
Trump Wants Military to Secure Border with Mexico
-
Ammo Seller to Las Vegas Killer Arrested on Federal Charge
-
-
Clergy and Mental Health Professionals Create ‘Safe Black Space’ in Hopes of Healing a Traumatized Community
-
Wildlife Officials Explain Why Raccoons in Ohio are Acting like ‘Zombies’
-
Why More People are Leaving California Than Moving Here
-
Father of Daughter Found Dead in Suitcase had Role in Son’s 2004 Death, Records Show
-
50 Shades of Neustadt? Germans’ Bondage Prompts False Alarm
-
-
Employee Runs to Safety as Driver Crashes into Cell Phone Store
-
Protesters Gather to Show Disappointment in Trump’s Airstrikes on Syria
-
Elementary School Janitor Returns to Work after Arrest in Undercover Child Sex Sting