Brewfest

Join the fun and enjoy unlimited craft beer tastings on the field. Take your pick from over 55 craft breweries lining the warning track, have the option to purchase some delicious food, and enjoy the tunes of local band, The Tattered and Tied, to keep you’ all night! Not to mention, NEW this year will be an arcade in the dugout featuring some of Coin-Op Sacramento's classic arcade games. The 12th Annualwill be an event you WON'T want to miss!

Raley Field Brewfest

Friday

6:30-10pm

Raley Field

(916) 376-4676

RiverCats.com