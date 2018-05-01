Regal Theaters Add Sensory-Friendly ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenings

SACRAMENTO — Regal Cinemas have added sensory-friendly screenings of “Avengers: Infinity War” on Saturday, May 5 — including two in the Sacramento area.

Regal Natomas Marketplace 16 in Sacramento and Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 will both have screenings at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are a discounted $6.50.

Sensory-friendly screenings feature lower volume and have the lights turned up, geared toward children on the autism spectrum.

“Avengers: Infinity War,” the culmination of the last 10 years of Marvel Studios films, had the biggest domestic opening in history this past weekend.