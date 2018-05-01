Sacramento County Coroner Reveals Stephon Clark Autopsy Results

SACRAMENTO — Police released the Sacramento County Coroner’s official autopsy report from Stephon Clark’s shooting death Tuesday.

When referencing the autopsy conducted by famed pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin said the private findings contained “erroneous information.”

Dr. Omalu claimed Clark was shot eight times, mainly in the back. The new report from the county lists only seven gunshot wounds, with the majority of them entering his back or side.

He was also shot once in the neck, once near the back of his right arm and once in the front of his left thigh, which the report says was likely the first shot.

The report states the cause of death as “multiple gunshot wounds” and claims the two gunshots to Clark’s chest and back were fatal. Dr. Omalu initially claimed all of the gunshots Clark sustained had the potential to be lethal.

Toxicology results tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and codeine. A urine test also revealed hydrocodone and codeine in Clark’s system.

On March 18, Clark was shot by two Sacramento police officers in his grandparents’ backyard after several cars in the area were broken into and Clark was spotted running through a neighbor’s backyard.

In a statement to FOX40, Gin said she could not comment on the results until the investigation is completed by the District Attorney’s office.