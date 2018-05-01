Shattering Myths about Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Allergist Dr. Matthew Bowdish, from The Allergy Center, is in the studio with Mae to bust some allergy myths.

True or False: I have a wheat allergy because it gives me stomach cramps

Answer: True. Food allergies cause typical symptoms such as itching, hives, eczema, vomiting, wheezing, swelling and even life-threatening reactions.

True or False: I can’t get the flu vaccine because I have an egg allergy

Answer: False. The newer influenza vaccines only contain trace amounts of egg protein. Some

even have no egg protein.

I am afraid to use my epipen because I heard it could be dangerous

Answer: Our bodies make epinephrine so it is a natural product that is necessary for stressful situations.

True or False: Local honey will cure my allergies.

Answer: False. There are many benefits to honey as a food, such as the fact that it’s delicious and can even decrease mucus in the common cold.