Tracy Residents Angry About Inconvenient, Monthslong Road Closure

TRACY -- A major road closure is underway in Tracy and commuters in the area are not happy about it.

Residents say there was no public forum to give the community notice about the closure.

Drivers headed to the Bay area in the morning say the closures have added about 30 minutes to their commute.

The website says the first segment of the closure will begin in mid-April from Linne Road south to I-580. Then Corral Hollow Road will be resurfaced and reopened.

The remaining segments of the road closures will occur from July through October in 1,000 feet increments and six phases.

