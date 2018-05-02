Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 free fashion events Friday, May 4th at San Joaquin Delta College:

10am-7 pm – DESIGN ON DISPLAY – exhibit and demonstrations of student work in the Fashion and Interior Design Programs, showcasing their creativity and talent, as well as some of the assets of our programs: weaving demonstration, 3D home design, 3D store design. Event will be held in Danner Hall.

7pm – A STORY OF FASHION – runway show, featuring original collection design by students in the Collection Design class and alumni design students, produced by events students in the Fashion Event Production Class. The show will be held outdoors in the quad.

More info:

5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Free event

DeltaCollege.edu

Facebook: Fashion-San-Joaquin-Delta-College