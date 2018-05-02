Baby Salmon Released into Sacramento River in an Effort to Increase Population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Five-hundred thousand baby salmon were released into the Sacramento River Wednesday morning.

"They just have to make it through the predation, make sure they have plenty of food, its a tough life if you’re a baby salmon," Harry Morris, Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Adulthood will come with plenty of pressure too.

The release was part of a negotiated increase in salmon production from fish and wildlife hatcheries lobbied for by the Norcal Guide and Sportsman’s Association.

The new fish can’t come a moment too soon for Jarrod Abarca. He said he sees a major shift in the salmon population from the days when he watched his grandfather fish.

"He’d come out here all the time and catch them," Abarca said.

The reality is, even in the best case scenario, it will be a while before any of these baby salmon are biting.

"They will follow the flow of the river ... Spend three to four years out in the ocean and return as adults," Morris said.